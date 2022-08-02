New Yorkers can shop sustainable fashion this summer at a new pop-up shop.

Nordstrom has teamed up with Allbirds to curate a special pop-up full of the brand’s sustainable footwear collection at the Nordstrom flagship in New York City. From now through Sept. 6, 2022, shoppers can browse through the new Allbirds Center Stage at the flagship.

Both Nordstrom and Allbirds value sustainability, with all products made by Allbirds qualifying for Nordstrom’s Sustainable Style category. By 2025, Nordstrom aims to ensure that 15% of its product assortment qualifies for Sustainable Style.

“The partnership between Allbirds and Nordstrom is an amazing platform to elevate conversations on sustainability, conscientious carbon consumption, and waste in the fashion industry,” said Kate Ridley, Chief Brand Officer at Allbirds. “This is a conversation we’re excited to lead, and share with Nordstrom customers at Center Stage, who will see first-hand there is no need to compromise on style, comfort or sustainability.”

The Allbirds Center Stage pop-up embraces curiosity by way of a supernatural garden path as a way to tell Allbirds’ story. The space is decked out with wool-covered pillars, a nod to the ZQ Merino wool used in iconic silhouettes such as the Wool Runner, as well as storytelling pods inspired by the eucalyptus tree fiber used in the brand’s most popular shoes.

Nordstrom will be celebrating the pop-up with an official launch party on Aug. 9. From 5:30-7:30 p.m., customers can go to the Nordstrom flagship in Manhattan and enjoy passed sips and bites, and a DJ while shopping the new collection.

Allbirds men’s and women’s styles, including the popular Wool Runner, Tree Runner, Tree Lounger, Tree Breezer, Tree Flyer and Tree Dasher, are now available in 25 stores. Allbirds’ kids line, Smallbirds, will also be available at the NYC Flagship pop-up and Nordstrom.com.

Nordstrom’s NYC flagship is located at 225 W 57th St. For more information, visit Nordstrom.com.