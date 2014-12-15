NYC sample sales: Where to save this week

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

New York City is home to some of the world’s best designers, which means plent of showrooms, off-the-runway and overstock to get rid of. Seek out NYC sample sales for designer finds at a fraction of the price. For the best inventory, try and visit the sale as close to opening but know that prices may go down by the last day. Check out this week’s sales!

Cooper & Ella

Up to 75% off party attire including tank tops starting at $30.

260 W. 39th St., 10th Fl., Dec. 15-17: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Portolano

Enjoy up to 70% off retail prices on cashmere accessories, leather cloves, Italian silk ties and more!

15 W. 37th St, 2nd Fl., Dec. 15-19: 10 a.m. – 6p.m.

Marchesa

Head to this formalwear showroom for Marchesa Notte, Couture and handbags on sale for up to 65 – 70% off.

601 W. 26th St., Suite 1425, Dec. 17-18: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Current/Elliott, Joie and Equipment Winter Sample Sale

Enjoy up to 70% off retail prices on these three brands.

260 5th Ave., Dec 17-18: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Dec 19-20: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.



