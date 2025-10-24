For NYC Students, Fashion Week is just the beginning

New York Fashion Week wrapped up last month, and when the lights dimmed on the final runway of this year’s NYFW, it marked the end of another season of high fashion, but the beginning of something else entirely. For New York’s college students, the chaos and glamour of Fashion Week isn’t a finish line; it’s a starting line.

Beyond the flashbulbs and VIP invitations, the week opens doors for young people trying to break into the industry. For students across the city, Fashion Week offers more than a front-row seat. It’s a place to work, learn, and meet people who can shape their future careers.

As the last looks from this year’s New York Fashion Week fade into the rearview, we spoke with three New York college students who are already turning the lessons they learned into fuel for their next steps, with some speeding ahead and others switching lanes entirely.

Whether behind the camera, running their own brand, or managing a guest list, these students used Fashion Week to take their first real steps into one of the most competitive creative scenes in the world.

Matt Barsallo — Long Island University

At Long Island University, Matt Barsallo spends most of his time behind a camera or a computer screen. The graphic design student shoots photos and makes graphics for the LIU men’s soccer team, which is how he first started building connections on campus. That same mix of creativity and networking eventually landed him at New York Fashion Week.

“I worked with a guy named Anthony, his company is Perspective Saints,” Barsallo said. “I got in touch with them because I got invited to a clothing release party.”

After the release party, Barsallo mentioned that he did design work. The conversation turned into a collaboration that later brought his graphics to the Perspective Saints’ Fashion Week show.

“I just got in touch with them and kept texting back and forth, and then he was telling me how he wanted to do a show for Fashion Week,” Barsallo said. “He’s not really a designer—he’s more of an entrepreneur. He wanted me to get a couple of icons and logos for his shirts, and I made a clothing catalog for him. “The designs I made were the ones I posted on Instagram,” he said.

Balancing both design and photography has become Barsallo’s calling card. “Photography is so easy to get connections,” he said. “I go over there to do photography work, but introduce myself as a graphic designer. It kind of goes hand in hand.”

That approach helped him turn Fashion Week into more than just a one-off gig. “For me, what I learned is it’s really good for connections. Everyone comes,” Barsallo said. “I met some people from Jersey, some people from Chicago, from LA — a bunch of people. It was actually sick.”

Now, he’s carrying those connections forward. “The same person wants to make a video for the Afghan Cup,” he said. “I’m going to help him do some camera work and probably get something designing up there, thumbnails and more, whatever is needed.”

Between that and his ongoing work with LIU soccer, Barsallo said he’s just focused on building. “You know, still moving forward.”

Desmond Samms — St. John’s University

While Barsallo found his path through design, another student built his own spotlight.

When you think of college students participating in NYFW, it’s most likely helping backstage or behind the scenes. For Desmond Samms, a marketing student from Los Angeles, he skipped all those steps, launching his very own show. NYFW was a turning point for his growing clothing brand, TAGD.

Samms, who’s been steadily building the brand’s presence on social media and around the St. John’s University campus, said the idea for his first Fashion Week show came almost out of nowhere.

“I just started off by one day going to another brand’s pop-up, Corteiz,” Samms said. “Just that whole experience, seeing stuff like that, I was like, ‘Okay, now I gotta figure out what I can do in Manhattan.’”

A few days later, the right message came through. “Someone hit me up saying she was hosting a large fashion show partnered up with a party planning organization called Lux,” he said. “They were hosting the ‘Under Pressure’ fashion show on Sept. 20 in Chelsea.”

For Samms, that call was all he needed. “I always say the smallest opportunities lead to the greatest blessings,” he said. “Regardless of how quick they seem or however I feel ready or not for fashion, I’m gonna say yes now and figure it out along the way.”

The result was his debut Fashion Week show, where he introduced his new GAMEDAY collection, which dropped on Oct. 3, to a packed audience.

“I think I was one of the youngest brand owners there,” Samms said. “The reactions I got from the first impression of my next drop that I presented at the show were just — people were excited and obsessed. I got a couple preloads that day. Everybody was in love with it.”

He said the city itself pushed him to level up. “LA got me here and New York taught me to be better,” he said. “New York taught me how to be a hustler and promote what I do, no matter what happens. You gotta be your own biggest supporter. You gotta be your own biggest fan. You gotta be the dog that’s always gonna be hungry no matter what.”

As for what comes next, Samms kept it short. “Whole world TAGD,” he said.

Chloe LaBel — Fashion Institute of Technology

For some students, Fashion Week solidifies a dream. For others, it redefines one.

At the Fashion Institute of Technology, Chloe LaBel has already seen both sides of Fashion Week, the grind of being an intern and the rush of working on-site. The art history and museum professions major has worked multiple seasons as a student, allowing her to get a full perspective on the New York fashion scene.

“I worked with The Hilton Group, which is a fashion public relations company,” LaBel said. “I was a freelance worker for the week and worked front of house, predominantly checking in guests and VIPs. I also helped with seating, guiding people to their seats for the shows, and assisting with anything else needed.”

It wasn’t her first NYFW, but it was her first time not as an intern. “As an intern, I was in their office a few days a week, usually three,” she said. “So I got to see a lot more of the work that goes into the shows ahead of time. This year, I was more involved on-site. I got to direct some of the interns and make sure everyone knew what they were doing during the event.”

The experience helped LaBel realize where her true interests lie. “I don’t necessarily want to go into fashion, which, honestly, working Fashion Week kind of confirmed for me,” she said. “It’s a really cool experience, and I love doing it every season, but it showed me it’s not something I want to do as a full-time job.”

Her background in art and history continues to guide her goals, but Fashion Week introduced her to a new skill she didn’t expect to enjoy. “I learned a lot about event planning,” LaBel said. “There are people who produce fashion shows for a living, which is super cool, and I never knew that existed. Working shows made me realize I’m actually really interested in planning events.”

LaBel was inducted as co-president of FIT’s Student Activities Board this past semester. “That experience led to me getting more involved in that at school, which has been really fun.”

Even if fashion isn’t her long-term path, LaBel said she plans to return next season to keep those connections alive. “It’s given me a lot of great connections,” she said. “My supervisors at the company have been amazing mentors. They’re always willing to connect me with people if I want to explore a specific field, and they’re super supportive when it comes to opportunities.”