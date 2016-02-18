Ruby Rose stars in new Denim & Supply Ralph Lauren campaign

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Denim & Supply Ralph Lauren has found an appropriate star for its new Rose Collection campaign: Ruby Rose.

The “Orange is the New Black” actress will star in advertisements and a four-part “cinematic social experience” (read: Instagram video) for the new spring 2016 line, which will premiere on @DenimandSupplyRL’s Instagram account.

Artist Edward Granger, Hailey Baldwin and more models will star alongside Rose.

The rose collection, though not designed by Rose at all, unites “vintage-inspired florals” along with “a rock ‘n’ roll spirit,” according to a designer statement.

The exclusive three-piece Rose collection, which includes an embroidered trucker vest ($225), a floral dress ($98) and a sleeveless graphic tee ($38) will be available in March.

For those who are eager to adapt more of Rose’s style, “Ruby’s Favorites” including a pair of overalls ($265) and a boyfriend shirt ($69.50) are also available for pre-order RalphLauren.com.