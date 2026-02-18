Runway 7 holds 10th annual showcase highlighting diversity and inclusivity at New York Fashion Week

The beats blasted endlessly as designers from across the globe showcased their best looks on models from everywhere imaginable. The lights pulsed like an underground celebration inside Sony Hall, where Runway 7 held its 10th annual showcase during New York Fashion Week.

Runway 7 is a Fashion Week production company redefining what accessibility looks like in high fashion. From designers to models to media, the platform integrates cultural diversity with intentional inclusivity, creating an environment where both everyday New Yorkers and industry professionals feel welcome.

Unlike many NYFW week showcases, tickets are available to purchase for Runway 7 shows, making it one of the few shows that everyone has the ability to access. Many shows occurring in New York require invite-only access, and that makes it all the more challenging for the city’s fashionistas looking for the experience of a lifetime. How cool is it to be able to say, “I went to New York Fashion Week this year, no big deal!”

Runway 7’s commitment to bridging the gap between the public and designers from across the world. Its venue, nestled right in the heart of Times Square, gives attendees the perfect blend of shopping and viewing.

Beyond the guests, the models enjoy Runway 7’s lively atmosphere all the same. Louis Mojica, celebrating his second year anniversary as a model, feels the same, “This event, I just like the energy, the vibe. I love the music, this has been by far my favorite event.”

Mojica shared his inspiration for modeling, bringing the diverse aspect of this runway show to life, “I was born different, so I just wanna break barriers and show people that diversity is beautiful,” he said, “so I’m gonna empower them. I’m doing it for the next generation of models that were born different, giving that confidence, showing that if I could do it, they definitely can”

Diversity is a key component of Runway 7’s marketing and brand. This year, the show hosted over 85 brands from over 15 different countries. This kind of representation makes the showcasing all the more special.

Ambere StDenis, Designer of the brand Ombare, believes that diversity should be represented through fashion, and the models wearing the designs. As a woman in the fashion design industry, her goal, “I’ve been very cognizant of creating branding that is inclusive and sizing that is inclusive, I’ve actually started calling things different names than just the sizes,” she shared, “I really love diversity.”

The collection that StDenis showcased this Fashion Week is a line catering towards men’s activewear, a way to honor through expression, “I decided to do a men’s wear collection because my brother passed away last year and so I wanted to have some way of remembering him.”

Fashion breaks constraints, connecting people from across the globe, bridging gaps between trendy and vintage, and giving artists like designers, models, and consumers a way to connect with themselves and the world around them. Connection is key in the fashion industry.

Networking is another major perk of Runway 7’s stellar lineup, said Availle, a model who walked in one of the shows. “I think networking, making new friends, making new connections for sure,” she said, “and traveling, obviously, who doesn’t love to travel?

Jessica Woodall, another model, believes that modeling is a form of performance worthy of a character arc, “I love all of it, you get to become a character and just immerse yourself in any vibe.”

Beyond networking and modelling, the energy of the scene is just as important, especially to those who are trying to immerse themselves in an authentic experience in one of the fashion capitals of the world. Makeup artist, and current Hospitality Lead for Runway 7’s showcase, Mariah Crandall, believes this show is the place to be.

“I ended up doing makeup for Milan fashion week, and then Paris, and then New York, and then New York again,” she said, “and my favorite is still Runway 7, it’s the best fashion event. I got into fashion as a makeup artist, but then I fell in love with the show and I changed my major to hospitality and then to hospitality and tourism, and now I’m the hospitality lead!”

So, as Fashion Week comes to an end in New York City this season, many designers, artists, models, and viewers are leaving satisfied and ready to close this chapter and watch their next fashion story begin. From diversity, inclusivity, and accessibility, Runway 7 is a great place for New Yorkers looking to experience a taste of the iconic Fashion Week.