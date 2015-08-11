Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen’s The Row being sued by former intern

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

While a pair of leather leggings from The Row retail at $2890, interns at Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s fashion house reportedly get paid nothing.

Shahista Lalani, a Parsons School of Design alum, is suing The Row, Page Six reports.

The lawsuit, filed in Manhattan Supreme Court, alleges wage theft for Lalani along with forty other overworked and underpaid interns.

Lalani told Page Six that she never worked directly under an Olsen twin (both 29, both with a net worth of around $300 million), her supervisors at The Row gave her five months of menial tasks with excessive work hours and limited breaks. Also, no pay.

“I was doing the work of three interns. I was talking to [the head technical designer] all day, all night. E-mails at nighttime for the next day, like 10 p.m. at night,” Lalani told the post. She also alleges that she was hospitalized for dehydration due to her employers’ demands.

Dualstar Entertainment, the Olsen’s billion-dollar empire, declined to comment on their internship policies to The Post.