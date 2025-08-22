Siegelman Stable collaborates with Yankees in new collection, expanding sports outreach

Siegelman Stable released their newest collaboration on Friday, this time with the New York Yankees. The two parties created a new line of New Era merchandise, tabbing captain Aaron Judge to take part in an announcement shoot on Long Island.

The collection features six hats with the iconic, interlocking “NY” logo on the crown. On the sides and back are touches of Siegelman’s branding, including wordmarks and the horse and carriage logo. The hats will both be available in adjustable and fitted styles. Also in the catalogue is a t-shirt with the Yankees logo on the front and “Siegelman Racing Stable” on the back in one of the corners.

Judge rocked the new gear in a shoot at HorseAbility, a farm in Old Westbury, Long Island. In a statement, the company said the shoot represents “tying Siegelman’s harness racing roots to the Yankees’ iconic legacy.”

Max Siegelman, founder and CEO, initially had ambitions of working in sports, but created merchandise about his father, Robbie, and his experience trading racehorses. His work has now put his brand alongside some of New York sports’ top brands.

Last September, the company released a collaboration with the New York Mets, its first with a professional baseball team. Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell, a Mets fan, got in on the act this year; he worked with the Mets and Siegelman Stable to create a follow up to last year’s drop.

Siegelman Stable also did collabs with the New York Rangers and New York Knicks in 2023 and ‘24, respectively. In February, they partnered with the St. John’s Red Storm to support their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) efforts.

Judge is among high profile names to rock the brand’s merchandise, along with Kendall Jenner, Dwayne Wade and Future. Portions of proceeds go back to equine therapy programs.

The Yankees collection is available at their website, NewEra.com, MLBShop.com, and the Yankee Stadium team store.