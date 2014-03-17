Spring shopping spree: A walk through the streets of NYC

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

With spring only a few days away, it’s time to go shopping. And what better way to find the latest and greatest than by walking the streets of New York?

I started my weekend scavenger hunt in Manhattan at Odin (199 Lafayette St., 212-966-0026) to look for cool sneakers by Common Projects, and then headed to Acne (33 Greene St., 212-334-8345) for the best men’s jeans on the market. The lightweight and fluffy oversized women’s sweaters were pretty amazing, too.

Then off to Alexander Wang (103 Grand St., 212-977-9683), where a green lurex shift dress was the hottest item in the store — next to the “pilly” men’s tees and the black fox fur hammock that’s part of the decor.

Over at rag & bone (117 Mercer St., 212-219-2204), the leather overalls and black leather jeans were making me crazy.

For what to wear under all those new spring styles, Cosabella (220 Lafayette St., 212-405-1190), which is located next to my neighborhood canteen, Jack’s Wife Freda (224 Lafayette St., 212-510-8550), is where supermodels buy their bras and underwear. I hope you like hot pink.

And if all that shopping has made you hungry (or thirsty), the couscous at Cafe Gitane (113 Jane St., 212-255-4113) and the pizza at Rubirosa (235 Mulberry St., 212-965-0500) and Toby’s Public House (86 Kenmare St., 212-274-8629) are amazing — if you can get a table. And for beers, head to Randolph (343 Broome St., 212-334-3706).

I myself fueled up with a coffee at the new outpost of Sant Ambroeus on Lafayette (265 Lafayette St., 212-966-2770), while my kids went online to search for cool summer bracelets, which they found at the website CrucianiC.com.

After all that Manhattan shopping, I headed across the river to Williamsburg, Brooklyn, where everyone who’s anyone spends Saturdays and Sundays.

If you’re thirsting for a great Bloody Mary before getting into your shopping, hit Fabbrica (40 N. Sixth St., Williamsburg, 718-218-7045), according to my artist friend Jeremy Penn.

A must on my shopping list was the weekly Artists & Fleas market (70 N. Seventh St., Williamsburg), which has the coolest vintage and one-of-a-kind home goods and accessories.

Bird (203 Grand St., Williamsburg, 718-388-1655) is great for men’s and women’s fashions, and my daughter and I bought pinky rings at the Williamsburg Mini Mall (Bedford Ave., btwn N. Fourth and N. Fifth sts., Williamsburg), where you can also find cool notebooks, coffee cups and even DCI gnome earbuds at the shop Meme Antenna.

Across the street is Catbird (219 Bedford Ave., Williamsburg, 718-599-3457) which has Rodin oils, Tocca fragrances and charming fine jewelry.

The best-kept secret in the neighborhood in is Gentry (127 N. Sixth St., Williamsburg, 718-599-7091) for menswear. This well-edited men’s store has everything from cool accessories from Mexico, to Woolrich bags, to leather Converse, to loafers from London that scream cool.

I also found silver candlesticks at great homegoods store Junk (197 N. Ninth St., Williamsburg, 718-640-6299).

On the way out of Williamsburg, if you didn’t get a reservation at Peter Luger (178 Broadway, Williamsburg, 718-387-7400), hit Walter Foods (253 Grand St., Williamsburg, 718-387-8783), B.A.D. Burger (131 Grand St., Williamsburg, 718-384-7273) or Shelter (80 N. Seventh St., 718-388-8338).

