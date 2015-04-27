Spring style: Dare to wear white

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Spring is white hot. This season’s look: boho-chic.

Bally Swiss handbags and totes, Phillip Lim perforated totes, YSL white leather sneakers, Haute Hippie lace coats, Alvin Valley blazers, white Manolo Blahnik high heels and Rag & Bone ripped boyfriend jeans, plus celebrities dazzling in white suits, are all signs that white is killing it this season.

Even the jumpsuit looks easy and chic in all white paired with a navy trenchcoat. And earlier this year at all the fashion shows, the runways were filled with romantic white and frilled lace.

In recent issues, Harper’s Bazaar loves sheer white, Glamour talks about not being afraid to wear head-to-toe white and Vogue is in the wedding spirit and loves everything white lace.

Even Coco Chanel loved white.

“Women think of all colors except the absence of color,” the iconic designer famously said. “I have said that black has it all. White too. Their beauty is absolute. It is the perfect harmony.”

Now go and get some harmony from head to toe in white.

