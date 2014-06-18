Summer style secrets: George Kotsiopoulos of ‘Fashion Police’ talks season’s must-haves

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

“Fashion Police” co-host George Kotsiopoulos checks out the Gap Factory Store’s summer collection in NYC. Photo Credit: Shwood

Honest advice is the best advice, especially when it comes to fashion, and “Fashion Police” co-host George Kotsiopoulos isn’t one to sugar-coat.

The style expert, in NYC to check out the Gap Factory Store’s latest collection, says spring and summer trends are “so predictable,” but recommends ladies keep it fresh with fringe accessories, pop-art prints and bold colors. And don’t forget a good pair of white jeans, he pleads, naming the ones from Gap Factory as a fave. “Their distressed ones are super hot, and affordable,” he says. “And the fit is great.”

Kotsiopoulos says now is the time to rock athletic-inspired pieces, and while he warns women to stay away from yoga pants when off the mat, he makes an acception for joggers (note to the not-so-fashion-inclined: that’s the more refined version of your favorite draw-string sweatpants). “A jogger with a heel is really, really cute,” he says.

For the guys, Kotsiopoulos told us printed blazers, thin-knit polos and denim are the way to go this season. “You can never go wrong with denim,” he says– and you don’t need to splurge on it, either. “I’ve never been one to buy $300 jeans,” he added. “I just think it’s unnecessary.”

Kotsiopoulous says Hollywood’s up-and-comers are the style stars of the season, from Disney sweetheart Zendaya and “Mad Men” actress Kiernan Shipka to “Vampire Diaries'” Kat Graham and “Fancy” singer Iggy Azalea.

But what about when stars don’t get it right?

“One of the biggest things [we see on “Fashion Police”] is not knowing what size your breasts are,” he says. “I think a lot of times girls have things that fit everywhere but their breasts. Buy a size up and tailor it everywhere else… tailoring is always a major issue.”

“Sometimes hair and makeup and styling teams aren’t on the same page,” he adds. “For me, everything needs to be perfect. I’m not giving you best-dressed if your hair’s a mess. Make sure your look is all cohesive and tells a story.“