Sweet on candy-colored fashions for spring

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Who’s ready for hot? Hot pink, that is.

This spring, color is popping up everywhere, and it’s not only in the tulips or in Dan Flavin’s art. It’s all over fashion and all over town.

Ralph Lauren’s spring collection surprised fashionistas with shift dresses in neon pinks and yellows, while Isabel Marant added a splash of hot-pink cotton to her otherwise mostly pastel spring collection.

Designer Tibi is adding color to its collection with bright silk tanks and camisoles, and J Brand has a great hot-pink neoprene shirt.

Accessory-wise, I’m obsessed with my Charlie by MZ pink stilettos and my neon Jimmy Choo clutch that I carry everywhere.

Even Repetto created a pair of neon- pink ballet flats, and Superga has great pink and yellow sneakers. Charlotte Olympia’s monster yellow platforms with skull detail and Brian Atwood’s candy-colored sandals are adding color to Madison Avenue. And Aurelie Bidermann’s woven bracelets and necklaces are packed with neon.

Neon is making waves in beauty, too. Rag + Bone showed its collection on the runway with pink lips, and DSquared models wore bright orange lips at the brand’s spring 2014 fashion show.

Are you ready for an electric summer?