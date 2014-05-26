The latest and greatest sneaker styles for spring

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Last Sunday in SoHo, Mercer Street was packed with men and women carrying sneakers ready to be sold or traded at Solecon SoHo, the sneaker aficionado convention.

The room was wall-to-wall with sneakers, street wear and a few rap stars with dark glasses, ready to showcase their music. I happened to be on my way for a run and was wearing my Nike Flyknit sneakers, which were a big hit among the collectors.

All this got me thinking about the latest and greatest sneakers for spring. And that led me to observing everyone’s sneakers as I walked around SoHo.

Click the photos above to see some of the styles I love right now.

