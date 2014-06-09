This week’s sample sales: Tory Burch, alice + olivia and more

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

La Perla: June 8, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; June 9-11, 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.; June 12, 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. 225 Fifth Ave., btwn 26th and 27th sts., 212-725-5400. Find discounts on lingerie, sleepwear and more.

alice + olivia: June 9, noon-8 p.m.; June 10-13, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; June 14, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 260 Fifth Ave., btwn 28th and 29thsts., 212-725-5400. Womenswear is on sale. A mock-neck embroidered peplum top is $159 instead of $330, and a bustier maxi dress is $199 instead of $440.

Shoshanna: June 10, 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m.; June 11, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 231 W. 39th St. (Suite 422), btwn Seventh and Eighth aves. Dresses, swimwear and separates are up to 75% off.

Nanette Lepore: June 10-12, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. 225 W. 35th St. (fourth floor), btwn Seventh and Eighth aves. Find deep discounts from the womenswear designer. Dresses are $150-$200 (originally $298-$598), jackets are $195 (originally $398-$498) and tops are $125 (originally $198-$298).

Lauren Moffatt: June 10, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; June 11, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; June 12, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 214 W. 29th St., btwn Seventh and Eighth aves. Women’s tops are $90, dresses are $120 and swimsuits are $80. Cash only for purchases less than $250.

Tory Burch: June 10-13, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Clothingline: 261 W. 36th St. (second floor), btwn Seventh and Eighth aves., 212-947-8748. Current spring merchandise — including apparel, footwear and handbags — is on sale for wholesale prices and below. A silk georgette tunic-style dress that was $495 is now $150, and a high wedge espadrille that was $295 is now $150.

Helmut Lang (women’s): June 11-14, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; June 15, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Chelsea Market: 75 Ninth Ave., at W. 16th St. Womenswear is up to 60% off.

