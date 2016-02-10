Quantcast
Valentine’s Day panties delivered by Uber in NYC

Forgot your panties? There’s an app for that.

Actually, you don’t even need the Uber app to get panties rush delivered to you, no questions asked about the circumstances for your panties emergency.

Starting Friday, Feb. 12 and running through the weekend, New Yorkers can purchase last-minute Valentine’s Day lingerie (for a friend, obviously) from Naja and get their orders delivered immediately by UberRush. 

Naja, co-owned by Gina Rodriguez of “Jane the Virgin” fame, will be offering an exclusive “Ada Bra Rose” ($85) and collection favorites including the Emma Brief Rose ($20), Gina Bralette Monarchy ($65) and Martina Lo-Rise Black ($65).

Underwear delivery is free, though only available in Manhattan.

Those who are in a panties emergency in the outer boroughs however need not fret, Naja offers free shipping on orders over $50 and express shipping will be available through Thursday. 

