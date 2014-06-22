Summer books for kids and young adults

School’s out for summer starting this week, which means it’s time to get your child’s reading list together.

To help, here are some suggestions of new books for children and young adults, as recommended by Seira Wilson, the kids’ books editor for Amazon.

CHILDREN



“Toy Boat”

Author: Randall de Sève

Grade level: Preschool

Along with illustrations by Loren Long (“The Little Engine That Could”), follow the adventures of a boy’s handmade toy boat after it’s set loose on a lake.

“Hide and Seek Harry at the Beach”

Author: Kenny Harrison

Grade level: Preschool to kindergarten

It’s hard to play hide and seek when you’re a hippo! But Harry tries anyway to delightful results.

“Planet Kindergarten”

Author: Sue Ganz-Schmitt

Grade level: Preschool to kindergarten

Follows our hero as he navigates a strange new world, this picture book is perfect for the rising kindergartener.

“A Library Book For Bear”

Author: Bonny Becker

Grade level: Preschool to first

Bear is having trouble making a book selection in the latest installment of “Bear and Mouse,” illustrated by Kady MacDonald Denton. (Available July 22)

“Rupert Can Dance”

Author: Jules Feiffer

Grade level: Preschool to first

Rupert the cat learns how to embrace his love of dancing with some help from his owner, Mandy. (Available Aug. 5)

“Help! We Need a Title!”

Author: Herve Tullet

Grade level: First to third

The author of “Press Here” breaks the fourth wall in this story-in-progress, whose cast of characters includes a pig, a princess and the author himself.



YOUNG ADULTS



“Conversion”

Author: Katherine Howe

Grade level: Seventh and up

This private school-set mystery has been described as “Prep” meet “The Crucible.” (Available July 1)



“The Prince of Venice Beach”

Author: Blake Nelson

Grade level: Seventh and up

The prince in question is 17-year-old runaway Robert Callahan, who trades his foster-child upbringing in Omaha for life on the streets of Venice Beach.

“The Queen of the Tearling”

Author: Erika Johansen

Grade level: Seventh and up

This new fantasy series follows an exiled princess who, on her 19th birthday, journeys to ascend her rightful throne. The book’s not out yet, but a film starring Emma Watson is already in the works. (Available July 8)

“The Truth About Alice”

Author: Jennifer Mathieu

Grade level: Seventh and up

Set in small-town Healy, Texas, this novel jumps perspectives and follows what happens as a rumor takes on a life of its own in today’s social media age.

“City of Heavenly Fire”

Author: Cassandra Clare

Grade level: Ninth and up

It’s the final showdown between shadowhunters and demons in book six of the series “The Mortal Instruments.”

“When Mr. Dog Bites”

Author: Brian Conaghan

Grade level: 10th and up

After finding out he only has eight months to live, Dylan Mint, who suffers from Tourette’s syndrome, attempts to cross items off his “Cool Things To Do Before I Cack It” list.