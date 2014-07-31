Summer Streets is back: Enjoy a car-free Park Ave

Summer Streets will be held again on consecutive Saturdays: August 9 and 16.

Cars will be booted from a stretch of Manhattan road on Saturday for the city’s first Summer Streets of the season.

The city will close off traffic to seven miles of street on Lafayette Street and Park Avenue from the Brooklyn Bridge to Central Park, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will be five rest stops along the route, each with their own activities, like a dog park and mini-golf course at 52nd Street and Park Avenue, and free bike repair and a zip line at Foley Square.

