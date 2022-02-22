Survey by Zola unveils 8 wedding trends in 2022

Zola, a user-friendly platform for wedding planning, recently released their First Look Report of 2022, highlighting several trends surrounding marriage. The company surveyed around 3,309 couples planning to tie the knot in 2022, asking questions surrounding priorities, budgets, themes and values. Based on the research and data gathered, the site compiled a list of commonalities among these couples.

“2022 is set to be one of the biggest wedding years ever,” according to Zola.

That being said, here are a list of the top eight trends discovered on the report:

Couples are waiting on average 18 months from engagement to wedding date

Before the pandemic, the average engagement length was capped at 12 months. According to the study, most couples got engaged around December 2020. Hopeful for a pandemic-free year, they hit the ground running with their wedding planning in 2021. A huge shift occurred in 2022, with couples remaining in the engagement period for an average of 18 months. Shockingly, 17 percent of 2022 weddings are postponed due to the pandemic. Therefore, around 83 percent purposefully dedicated extra time to planning their weddings.

Couples, on average, are hosting 3+ celebrations in addition to the big day

Engagement parties are declining in popularity among couples in 2022 at around 26 percent. Both Goodbye Brunch and the Reception After Party are being held between 30 to 40 percent of couples. Slightly more than half are throwing wedding showers in 2022. However, Rehearsal Dinner at 80 percent and Bachelor/Bachelorette parties at 81 percent remain the most popular pre-wedding day events. Spending two years with limited social events, couples are ready to party.

Guest lists are growing again, with an emphasis on exactly who couples want at the celebrations

Perhaps the long-time planning has encouraged couples to focus on who should be invited and who should not. Invite lists are getting longer again, with 2/3 of couples inviting 100+ guests. The reason for the growing list must be due to the lack of gatherings brought by COVID-19. The pandemic amplified a desire for togetherness.

Under three percent of couples plan to keep the wedding under 30 guests. Most couples, at 22 percent, plan to invite 50-200 guests. In 2022, there has been an increase of child invites, with only 21 percent of couples rejecting the idea of children at the wedding.

A majority of couples are spending more than they budgeted

Additional time for wedding planning has persuaded couples to stretch their budgets to accommodate the best attire, extravagant decorations and quality music. Around 69 percent, or 2/3, of couples, are spending more money than they originally budgeted.

Many of the couples surveyed claim the reasons for surpassing their budget involve the willingness to spend more to receive exactly want they want and unanticipated wedding costs. In New York City, the average cost of weddings is $30k, and around 31 percent of Zola couples have budgeted $20k – $40k.

Couples continue to cover their own wedding expenses and make investments that align with their values

Traditionally, the bride’s family pays for at least a majority of wedding expenses. However, in 2022, 1/3 of couples are covering all of their wedding costs on their own, with another 41 percent paying in part. With many people financially impacted by the pandemic, a wedding is not the only major expense on their plate. However, couples continue to find splurging on weddings worth the costs. 73 percent of couples are more willing to splurge on photographers. On the other hand, only 14 percent of couples are willing to spend a large sum on the cake. Post-wedding, 77 percent of couples are willing to spend more on travel and their honeymoon. At the same time, only 23 percent dedicate funds to starting a family.

Over half of couples surveyed said they are intentionally seeking vendors. Couples are choosing small or local businesses as an opportunity to highlight vendors who align with their own values.

Specificity is the theme of 2022 weddings

Weddings are increasingly specific. While moody earth tones are in for weddings in 2022, couples are focusing on the specific shade for their themes. When given the option of every color in the rainbow, 31 percent of couples wrote in the exact shade they chose. Couples did not choose the color “red” on the survey but instead wrote “burgundy,” “maroon” or “sangria.” That being said, the top 2022 wedding colors include sage, navy, blush, champagne and terracotta.

Couples are rethinking the conventional and incorporating the use of technology into their weddings

Pre-engagement, about 26 percent of couples met on dating apps. Therefore, it is no surprise that technology will play an important role in the future of weddings. 44 percent of couples have a wedding hashtag or social media filter. For the sake of efficiency, many couples are also sending digital save the dates or e-vites to guests.

On the other hand, 40 percent of couples are asking guests to completely disconnect. In light of the virtual world brought about by the pandemic and the nightmare of zoom weddings, a decrease in tech is also understandable.

Traditions take new forms as couples personalize their ceremonies

In a world shying away from tradition, weddings are becoming more unique and new. However, many couples plan to take tradition and add a personal touch. Only 15 percent of couples find tradition in weddings to be outdated. Still, around half of couples find value in participating in the same traditions as family and friends. 43 percent plan to incorporate at least one or a few meaningful cultural traditions. It is also worth noting that 1/3 of couples experience some type of pressure to incorporate traditions by a host of forces.

Click here to read the full report.