Swimsuits by body type: find the best fit for you

Going to the beach? Awesome. Shopping for a swimsuit? Possibly less awesome.

Going to the beach? Awesome. Shopping for a swimsuit? Possibly less awesome. Lucky for you, we spoke to some big names in the bathing suit biz, who offered up expertise on finding suits to flatter based on body type.

If you have a PETITE FIGURE:

DO embrace embellishments and ruffles, which add oomph to your figure, said Juliana Londoño, head designer of Maaji Swimwear.

DO rock a monokini, tie-side bottoms, boy shorts and triangle tops, which create the appearance of curves, advised Audrey Jimenez, Everything But Water’s fit and style expert.

DO choose flattering small prints, said Adriana Montoya, creative director of OndadeMar.

DON’T wear tankinis or two-pieces with longer torsos, which can make you look shorter, Londoño said

If you have a CURVY FIGURE:

DO wear adjustible tie-side bottoms to “play up” curves and get a customized fit, said Jimenez.

DO go for asymmetrical cuts, which “produce a slimming look,” Londoño noted.

DO choose a swimsuit with a flattering color-blocking print.

DON’T pick styles with ruffles or other embellishments, which can add bulk.

If you have an ATHLETIC BUILD:

DO try a cheeky or Brazilian bottom to show off a toned rear or boy shorts to emphasize your shape, Jimenez advised. DO rock a basic, flattering triangle bikini top, said Montoya.

DO wear a two-piece to show off those toned abs. You worked hard for them!

DON’T shy away from ruffles and embellishments, which draw attention to body parts.

If you are BUSTY:

DO look for bra-sized swimwear, which has bra-like construction and is very supportive, said Jimenez, of Everything But Water, which offers several bra-sized styles at its Madison Avenue boutique.

DO buy a banded halter top, which offers “great support” and is adjustible, said Jimenez.

DO go for a traditional structured underwire top, Londoño advised.

DON’T choose a top with ruffles, pleats or details that will add more volume up top, said Londoño.