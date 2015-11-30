Target website crashes on Cyber Monday

Americans love their celebrity reality stars, but they love a good bargain even more.

What can Target do that a Kardashian couldn’t? Break the Internet, apparently.

Americans love their celebrity reality stars, but they love a good bargain even more.

Heavy Cyber Monday traffic led to Target.com crashing on Monday morning.

For the first time ever, Target was offering 15% off everything online for the 10 year anniversary of Cyber Monday.

Target.com was first reported to be down around 10 a.m.

At 11:45 a.m. the website was still down.

When it comes down to it, reloading a website is still so much better than fighting crazed deal-hunters with red plastic carts.