Where to learn how to play tennis like a pro in NYC

Start young and you too might end up playing at the U.S. Open.

Briana Bartels plays tennis with Christian Camaj at New York Tennis Club in Silver Beach on Aug. 12, 2015. Silver Beach is a neighborhood located on the Bronx side of the Throgs Neck Bridge. Photo Credit: Mel Peffs via Flickr

The U.S. Open is in full swing, bringing world-class tennis pros and thousands of fans to Flushing Meadows-Corona Park.

If watching the action on the court has you wanting to pick up a racket, here’s where you can perfect your forehand, backhand and serve in NYC at any age.

92Y

The community center offers tennis lessons for children aged 3 through 9 at its indoor courts with teaching professionals from CityView Racquet Club. Classes meet once a week over the course of three months and cover fundamentals like forehand, volley and footwork through age-appropriate lessons. Fall sessions start on or after Sept. 10, from $646; 1395 Lexington Ave., 212-415-5500, 92y.org

CityView Racquet Club

This members-only indoor tennis and squash facility offers private and group instruction and, for the competitive types, tournaments. When not playing, you can also enjoy a juice bar and cocktail lounge. Annual tennis membership dues $2,800-$4,250; 43-34 32nd Place, Long Island City, 718-389-6252, cityviewracquet.com

Court 16

Since opening last year, this members-only Brooklyn tennis club has catered to the younger set, teaching kids aged 21/2 to 11 on its kid-sized indoor courts. Programs are tailored by age group and include group and private lessons. Annual membership $350-$500, with class rates starting at $32; 526 Baltic St., Boerum Hill, 718-875-5550, court16.com

Manhattan Plaza Racquet Club

Students of all ages and levels can take private lessons at this indoor club, open to both members and nonmembers. Four-week group lessons are also offered from beginner to advanced. Private lessons $50-$150/hour plus court fee, group lessons $288-$368; 450 W. 43rd St., 212-594-0554, advantagetennisclubs.com

Midtown Tennis Club

Founded in 1965, Manhattan’s original indoor tennis club offers private and group lessons for adults of all levels. Courts can also be booked at hourly and seasonal rates. $170/four 1-hour classes, $340/four 2-hour classes; 341 Eighth Ave., 212-989-8572, midtowntennis.com

New York Tennis Club

Play indoors or out at this members-only Bronx facility, which installs climate-controlled bubbles over its courts once colder weather hits. Private and group lessons are available. Memberships starting at $650; 3081 Harding Ave., 718-239-7919, Bronx, newyorktennisclub.com

Roosevelt Island Racquet Club

Find group lessons for beginners and private lessons geared toward adults at this indoor facility. Doubles clinics, hitting sessions and a junior program are also available. Monthly and yearly memberships available at various rates, private lessons $50-$60; 218 Main St., Roosevelt Island, 212-935-0250, advantagetennisclubs.com

Sutton East Tennis Club

Adult clinics from beginner to intermediate levels, private lessons, flex clinics, cardio tennis, a junior program for players aged 8 to 18 and pee wee tennis for ages 3 to 6 are all offered at this 30-year-old tennis club, which operates in a bubble under the Queensboro Bridge. The facility has been closed for the summer but will reopen Sept. 21. Rates vary; 488 E. 60th St., 212-751-3452, suttoneasttennis.com