Hillary Clinton now texts Americans, romances voters with Ariana Grande and Katy Perry tunes

Hillary is slowly becoming the unofficial President of the Internet.

Hillary Clinton, 2016 presidential candidate and new-found social media guru, has taken even more trendy steps towards becoming the millennial’s president.

Because kicking off her campaign speech at Roosevelt Island Saturday with a Snapchat story and Instagramming pantsuits wasn’t enough, Clinton wants young Americans to know just how hip she really is.

Playing off an old tumblr meme in which funny captions were added to a now iconic photo of Clinton on her Blackberry, Texts from Hillary can now be sent directly to your phone.

Texts from Hillary 2016 will give subscribers updates, news and possibly confidential information on Clinton’s next burrito order. We’re hoping a new Hillary emoji will be included as well.

And for some easy listening while you read those texts, Clinton’s campaign managers have created a Spotify playlist, romancing voters with a mix-tape of all-American songs like Katy Perry’s “Roar”, Jennifer Lopez’s “Let’s Get Loud” and Ariana Grande’s hit of summer 2015 “Break Free.”

Looks like the campaign for 2016 presidency is going to be a party. Get ready to cast your vote via tweet (or something); Hillary is slowly becoming the unofficial President of the Internet.