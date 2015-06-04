The Global Family Reunion unites all cousins in NYC this weekend

So, you have your cousins, and then you have your first cousins…

So, you have your cousins, and then you have your first cousins, and then you have your second cousins… and then you have that third cousin four times removed on your ex in-law’s side who just happens to be a semi-celebrity.

If you’ve ever wondered how many degrees of seperation you are away from being Beyonce’s blood relative, or just want to freak yourself out by exactly how much family you have living in the city, this Saturday’s Global Family Reunion is ready to grow your family tree.

Organized by writer A.J. Jacobs, whose portfolio of nonfiction books includes “The Know-It-All: One Man’s Humble Quest to Become the Smartest Person in the World” and “The Year of Living Biblically: One Man’s Humble Quest to follow the Bible as Literally as Possible” this grand experiment is nothing unique to the self-described human guinea pig.

Jacobs, a father of three, husband of one, and cousin to millions, launched the project to see how all 7 billion members of the human race are connected. To date, his global family tree is at 77 million people, and working with geneology websites and researchers to expand its breadth.

Saturday’s event at at New York Hall of Science will feature the world’s biggest family photo, a “We are Family” singalong, family trivia, a family scavenger hunt, tasty food, an unveling of The Global Family cookbook and plenty of more bonding activities to enjoy with your new found relatives.

Tickets start at $30 — but you can volunteer to help your cousins for free– and all proceeds will go to charity to help cure Alzheimer’s. Saturday, June 6, 11:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m., New York Hall of Science, 47-01 111th St., Queens, globalfamilyreunion.com