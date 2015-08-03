The Palms Rockaway is NYC’s tropical beach lounge

You probably need to relax more at the beach. The Palms is here for you.

Those tropical vacation selfies your friends posted over the weekend? Probably taken at The Palms.

Rockaway Beach’s newest hangout officially opened on July 31, featuring impressively lush palm trees that will make you forget the words polar vortex ever existed, cool tropical beach vibes and an outpost of the West Village’s O Cafe, serving Brazilian treats like acai bowls and the always essential cold brew.

The Palms, which sounds ritzier than the art gallery / painted shack in the back corner of the venue would lead you to believe, is a tropical garden oasis about a block from the beach at 96th Street.

Throughout the summer, The Palms will be hosting chefs for pop-up meals, local independent designers — this weekend, Feather was curiously selling bulky but stylish knit sweaters — music and an upcoming mud bath. Films curated by Greta Gerwig will also be screened in the evenings.

Go ahead, cancel your Carribbean getaway. A short ride on the A train is all you need for an easy tropical fix.

The Palms is open Tues.-Thurs. from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., Fri.-Mon. from 8 a.m.- 10 p.m. Visit thepalmsrockaway.com for the full line-up of upcoming events.