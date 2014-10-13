The Rink at Rockefeller Center opens October 13

The rink is open daily from 8:30 a.m. until midnight through April 2015.

Ice skaters skate at the ice rink at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan. (Oct 14, 2013) Photo Credit: Getty/Spencer Platt

It isn’t even Halloween yet, but you can get in the winter spirit at Rockefeller Center already.

The Rink at Rockefeller Center opened for the 2014-15 season on Monday, October 13. The rink is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to midnight through April 2015.

Sessions are 90 minutes and cost $27 for adults ($30 during peak dates), and $15 for children under 11 and seniors. Discounts are available for groups of 15 people or more.

Thirty minute skate lessons, offered daily between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., are $50, which includes admission.

Skates cost $12 to rent.

Acting out famous scenes from movies, of course, requires no lessons.