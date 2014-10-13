Quantcast
Lifestyle

The Rink at Rockefeller Center opens October 13

October 13, 2014
1 min read
The rink is open daily from 8:30 a.m. until midnight through April 2015.

Ice skaters skate at the ice rink at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan. (Oct 14, 2013)
Ice skaters skate at the ice rink at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan. (Oct 14, 2013) Photo Credit: Getty/Spencer Platt

It isn’t even Halloween yet, but you can get in the winter spirit at Rockefeller Center already.

The Rink at Rockefeller Center opened for the 2014-15 season on Monday, October 13. The rink is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to midnight through April 2015.

Sessions are 90 minutes and cost $27 for adults ($30 during peak dates), and $15 for children under 11 and seniors. Discounts are available for groups of 15 people or more.

Thirty minute skate lessons, offered daily between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., are $50, which includes admission.

Skates cost $12 to rent.

Acting out famous scenes from movies, of course, requires no lessons.

