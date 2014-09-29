Fall fashions: Vibrant colors and bold graphics

This fall, it’s time to get cozy with color.

From Tom Ford and Valentino to 1960s art lover Lisa Perry, the fall 2014 runway shows were packed with ’60s inspirations, especially bold color and graphic designs. Bright emeralds, cobalt blue and white will make this fall a vibrant season. Even Via Spiga’s shoe ad pops with bright colors and a graphic shoe design.

If you recall, Perry’s fall 2014 show backdrop also had fun with abstract prints, with Estee Lauder creative Donald Robertson’s black-tape graphics mirrored in the smoking hot Manolo Blahnik gray suede boots on the models.

Hot tips for a fun ’60s look: Comb back your hair and wear a side part. Booties are the new high heel — go bold with fun bright colors or with pretty pastels like baby pink. Channel ’60 supermodel Twiggy with clumpy lashes for a new modern day time look. And line that upper lid with thick Tom Ford liner.

Speaking of Robertson, at his new studio on Great Jones, where he’s partnered with gallerist Eric Firestone to show off and sell his work, he’s drawn the likes of Brian Atwood and even J.Crew, who are shooting their catalogs there and throwing exclusive parties. We hear Sarah Jessica Parker wants some of Robertson’s illustrations and input for her shoe line.

