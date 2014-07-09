This season at Manhattan’s micromuseum: Censored toys, dead moquitoes

What may be New York City’s smallest museum was constructed in a former freight elevator in an alley in TriBeca. …

What may be New York City’s smallest museum was constructed in a former freight elevator in an alley in TriBeca.

Dedicated to “the exploration of the proof of our existence,” the collection at the Mmuseumm rotates every few months.

This season, which runs through January 2015, features everything from censored Saudi Ariabian pool toys to “200 New Delhi Mosquitos Killed Mid Bite.”

The museum opened in 2012 with a ribbon-cutting presided over by a Rudolph Giuliani impersonator.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=te5ufwW-qKg

YouTube user tokyocheesesteak took a recent tour and posted this video on Wednesday.

If you go:

Where: Cortlandt Alley, between Franklin and White streets

Hours: Weekends, noon to 6 p.m.