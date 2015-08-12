Tinder goes on Twitter rant against Vanity Fair author

“If you want to tear us down with one-sided journalism, well, that’s your prerogative.”

For an app with a reputation for arranging hookups, Tinder seems to be a little sensitive.

The company went on a Twitter rant Tuesday in response to a Vanity Fair article with the headline “Tinder and the Dawn of the Dating Apocalypse.”

After journalist Nancy Jo Sales tweeted the results of a survey that found that 30 percent of the app’s users were married, Tinder insisted that just 1.7 percent of all users were married.

But Tinder didn’t stop there. The company released 30 tweets about Generation Tinder and how the app is used in countries like China and North Korea where Facebook is banned.

Some of the highlights included tweets about how “many Tinder couples — gay and straight — that have gotten married after meeting on Tinder” and “If you want to tear us down with one-sided journalism, well, that’s your prerogative.”

For her part, Sales tweeted “My article isn’t even about @Tinder lol” and also retweeted praise about her article.

Excuse us, we’ll just be over here watching with popcorn.