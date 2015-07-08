Tinder Verified Profiles now let you swipe right for celebs

Swiped right for Hilary Duff? Don’t worry, it’s most likely, probably her.

With 26 million matches made each day on Tinder, why shouldn’t lonely famous people be able to join in on the fun?

In order to accomodate the slew of celebrities now online dating, Tinder rolled out Verified Profiles on Tuesday.

These new profiles will prevent nobodies from pretending to be somebodies and actually verify that important Tinder users– athletes, celebrities, public figures — are who they say they are.

Verified profiles are denoted with a small blue checkmark, similar to other social media verification logos, like Twitter.

If you think you’re important enough to be verified, you can email verified@tinder.com to be considered on a case-by-case basis if you’re worthy of verification.

James Franco imposters, watch out, your Tinder days are numbered.