Tips for the perfect wedding favor

Favors are one of the last details of the night — and as a result, may be one of the last things you think about. For some help in picking the perfect parting gift for your guests, we asked Martin Howard, pastry chef with NYC caterer Neuman’s Kitchen (203 Chrystie St., 212-228-2444, neumanskitchen.com), for some tips.

What makes for a good and memorable favor?

Something personal is always great — whether it’s an inside joke, common interest or something relatable where the guests can see and feel the connection between the couple. Additionally, personalizing the favor with guests’ names helps include them in the couples’ “love story.”

What are some trends you’re seeing today?

Vintage Rustic, personalized and customized (monograms, cake toppers, etc.), strong focus on “Mr. & Mrs.” and mini chalkboards in food or for signage around the wedding.

What are some things to think about when deciding on a favor?

We are always concerned about how they will hold up after being out for hours at a time in appearance and taste. The favors are typically put out 45 minutes before the wedding ends so they could be sitting on the table for at least an hour, sometimes more. We are constantly thinking about this when suggesting specific favors at weddings.