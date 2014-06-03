Top 10 studios to try with your ClassPass membership

Bored at the gym sweating it out on another endless elliptical ride? ClassPass might have the answer to your workout woes.

For just $99 a month, subscribers can attend up to 10 classes at some of city’s best studios (all picked and scheduled conveniently online).

ClassPass already offers classes at a bunch of well-known studios, including Exhale and Z Club. But it’s the smaller studios and their more offbeat choices that make ClassPass a can’t-miss for athletes of every level. Here’s a look at just a few. Aquacycling, anyone?

Aqua Studio

Not into sweating through your clothes but always wanted to try spinning? Aqua Studio is your ticket. The Tribeca aquacycling studio, the first of its kind in the city, holds each and every class underwater. So kick up the grueling workout a notch by spinning in a pool. 78 Franklin St.

Beauty and a Beat

If you’re a fan of big Bollywood productions, it’s time you tried out some classes at this Penn Station-adjacent dance studio. From Zumba to a Cardio Bollywood class, Beauty and a Beat will keep you on your toes. 500 Eighth Ave.

Broadway Bodies

Even if you’ve never dreamed of making it on the Great White Way, this downtown studio gives students the chance to learn and practice a dance routine as taught by dancing professionals who, yes, have actually performed on Broadway. Jazz hands! 151 W. 26th St.

Brooklyn Bridge Boot Camp

Some of the best ClassPass picks don’t require an actual gym. Brooklyn Bridge Boot Camp takes to the beloved landmark for intense cardio and strength training. It’s convenient, too, with both morning and evening classes and starting points in Manhattan and Brooklyn. Various locations.

Brooklyn Zoo

If you’re ready to break out of the gym rut in a major way, it’s time to hit the zoo. Brooklyn Zoo puts its own unique spin on full-body workouts. There’s parkour, tumbling and even breakdancing, though newbies should hit up the “King of the Jungle” classes for a crash course on the best of the training facility. 230 Bogart St., East Williamsburg

Brooklyn’s Finest Pole Dancing

There are plenty of ClassPass studios in Brooklyn, but only one of them promises the “finest” pole dancing lesson. With a wide range of classes (including “Poletry Newbies”), there’s something to appeal to everyone here. 1492 Carroll St., Crown Heights

Joffrey Ballet School

Your ballerina dreams don’t need to be put to bed just yet, as the Joffrey Ballet School offers a full range of classes for the ballerina in you. Ballet shoes are required, but experience is not. 434 Avenue of the Americas

Jumplife

Miss your childhood trampoline? Jump into Jumplife, which boasts a variety of classes, including its signature JumpDANCE, all held on adorable individual trampolines. Get to bouncing. 404 Broadway

Superstar Gym

If you’ve tried every single machine at the local gym, then Superstar Gym’s own Fitwalker, a massive inclined treadmill that’s entirely powered by your own body weight, might be up your alley. Sound easy? Let’s see how you feel after one of Superstar’s heart-pounding classes. 452 Washington St.

Throwback Fitness

If P.E. was your favorite class in school, Throwback Fitness is going to be your new favorite workout. With a competitive edge and games-inspired training, the surprisingly hardcore classes will keep you smiling while you’re burning tons of calories. 303 Fifth Ave., Suite 207