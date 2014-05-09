Top baby names 2013: Noah, Sophia come in first

The top baby names for 2013 were released on May 9, 2014. Photo Credit: amNewYork/Jimmy Margulies

Noah and Sophia were the top boy and girl baby names in 2013, according to data released by the Social Security administration Friday.

Noah overtook Jacob, which dropped to number three after a 14-year run at the top of the list. Next on the list for boys was Liam, followed by Jacob at three, Mason, William, Ethan, Michael, Alexander, Jayden, and Daniel.

For girls, Emma stayed in second place for the second year in a row (always a bridesmaid, rarely a bride that Emma—poor Emma used to reign at the top of the list in 2008 but has been in second or third place since then). It’s followed by Olivia, Isabella, Ava, Mia, Emily, Abigail, Madison, and Elizabeth.

Data for baby names in individual states will not be available until May 15. In 2012, Michael and Sophia were the top names in New York state, followed by Jacob and Isabella. According to data released by New York City in December, Jayden (number three in New York state in 2012, number 8 nationally in 2012) was the city’s most popular boys’ name and Sophia was the top girls’ name (surprise, surprise—New Yorkers are not so different from everyone else).

If you know any Daleyzas, meanwhile, she’s part of a meteoric rise in baby name popularity. Ranked the 3,715th most popular name in 2013, it rose up to 585 in 2013. Marjorie had another huge jump, from 1,645 in 2013 to 910 in 2013. As for boys, Jayceon rose from being the 1,051st most popular name in 2012 to 206 in 2013.

The Social Security administration counts each spelling of each name separately. Sofia spelled with an F was the 13th popular baby name in 2013 while Sophia is in that top spot — meaning the name is even more popular.