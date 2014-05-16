Top baby names in NY for 2013 are Sophia, Jacob

Noah, the top boys’ name nationally, only made it to eighth in our state.

Jacob and Sophia topped the NY baby names for 2013. Photo Credit: YouTube / Late Night with Seth Meyers

New York boys’ names are out of the mainstream.

The state’s top name for boys in 2013 was Jacob, bucking the national number one name of Noah (which came in eighth in New York), according to data released by the Social Security Administration on Thursday.

As for girls, well, Sophia reigned supreme, as she does nationally.

According to the Social Security Administration, the rest of the top names for boys in New York State were Michael, Ethan, Liam, Jayden, Mason, Joseph, Noah, Matthew and Daniel. As for girls, Isabella came in second behind Sophia, followed by Emma, Olivia, Mia, Ava, Emily, Madison, Abigail, and Sofia.

Nationally, the top 10 names for boys were Noah, Liam, Jacob, Mason, William, Ethan, Michael, Alexander, Jayden, and Daniel. The girls’ national names also looked similar to New York’s, with Sophia in the top slot, followed by Olivia, Isabella, Ava, Mia, Emily, Abigail, Madison, and Elizabeth.

Data for the top names in New York City in 2013 have not yet been released. In 2012, Jayden and Sophia were the most popular names in the city.