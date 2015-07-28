Trash and Vaudeville is staying at St. Mark’s Place for now

The legendary clothier is NOT leaving its East Village home… yet.

Contrary to reports, iconic punk rock retailer Trash and Vaudeville is not leaving its St. Mark’s Place home of 40 years anytime soon.

A representative from the shop told amNewYork the store does plan to change locations, but “not for a long time.”

Reports Tuesday stated that the beloved retailer would leave the St. Mark’s Place location for a spot at 96 E. Seventh St. in the fall.

So, cheer up, rock and roll fans! You don’t have to mourn just yet. When the punk staple does have concrete plans to move, we’ll let you know.