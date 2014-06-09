Trend alert! Crop tops hot for summer

Dare to bare this season!Let’s crop those tees and hike up those shorts and shirts and show off that beautiful …

Let’s crop those tees and hike up those shorts and shirts and show off that beautiful waist. Note: If you don’t have a naturally defined waist, try a skinny belt over a high-waisted bottom.

This season, every designer from alice + olivia to Thakoon to DKNY to Tracy Reese and Diane von Furstenberg showed off great crop tops in their spring collections.

Tommy Hilfiger got sporty with cropped sweatshirts over shorts, and Alexander Wang went with cropped white men’s shirts over skirts. Jill Stuart, meanwhile, showed black leather bras over high-waisted skirts.

One of my favorite looks that didn’t hit the New York runways is from Australian designer Zimmerman (shown far left). The cream-colored cropped wrap top is feminine yet speaks to the trends, and the matching high-waisted shorts are chic and playful.

So start doing those situps and head outside to show off your hard work.