Upgrade your travel wardrobe with these tailor-made pieces

Now’s the perfect time to upgrade your travel wardrobe. If you’re planning your next adventure, here are items designed specifically with travel in mind to sport on your next flight or road trip, or pack in your carry-on.

North Face’s folding traveling jacket

For an extra layer at your disposal that won’t weigh you down, this weatherproof jacket can pack compactly, thanks to its on-seam folding design and snap tabs that make it easy to slip into a carry-on. Find it in men’s and women’s styles. $130; thenorthface.com

Athleta’s Chelsea cargo pant

These lightweight, comfortable pants by the women’s athleisure line were inspired for adventure, with a stretchable, breathable, wrinkle-resistant and, in case of any rain or spills, quick-drying fabric. Plus find six pockets for any storage needs. $89; athleta.com

Keds’ Crashback Leather slip-on sneakers

The sneaker brand’s women’s slip-ons are made for traveling — they’re comfortable and stylish enough for running around a city, but also convenient if you need to take them off at airport security. $65; keds.com

Outdoor Voices’ Upstate Hoodie

This brand is all about recreation — whether you’re on a run, in the middle of a Netflix binge or getting away for the weekend. This men’s hoodie features a handy kangaroo pocket with a hidden phone compartment. Get the complete sweatsuit look by pairing it with OV’s Weekender Sweats. $100; outdoorvoices.com

Nixon’s Amuse Society Bullet Chrono

This menswear-inspired women’s model screams travel, from the map-design watch face to the multiple dials, so you can always be on track of the time here and there. $300; nixon.com