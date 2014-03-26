W Hotels offers ‘Social Media Wedding Concierge’ for $3,000

A wedding isn’t trendy unless it’s trending on Twitter, right?

That’s what one hotel chain in New York is trying to tell engaged couples.

W Hotels in New York City – W New York, W Union Square, W Times Square and W Downtown – are offering the services of a “Social Media Wedding Concierge” to create hashtags and live tweet weddings for the low price of $3,000.

Ironically, Huffington Post tech editor Bianca Bosker first tweeted the details from her verified account (@bbosker), which she received as a news release via email from W Hotels in New York.

“From live tweets and #hashtags to Vine videos and Instagram filters, W’s Social Media Wedding Concierge will document the ‘I Dos’ and encourage guests to utilize a dedicated wedding hashtag for every one of their posts,” according to the news release.

The social media wedding concierge will choose the perfect filters for Instagram photos, make Pinspirational boards on Pinterest and create a Shutterfly book with social media highlights from the planning process and wedding.

Bosker’s tweet sparked reactions from hundreds of Twitter users.

Some users were split on whether the social media wedding concierge position or the price tag along with it is a good deal.

“I like how the wedding selfies are referred to as shameless but hiring a social media wedding concierge isn’t? Mmmkay,” one user tweeted.

Another user responded, “absolute genius if you ask me…”

Act now if you agree the idea is “genius.” The offer won’t last forever – social media wedding concierges are available now through Dec. 31, according to the news release.