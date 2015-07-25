Giant water slide coming to Downtown Manhattan this August

Forget all this Uber and Taxi hoopla. Giant waterslides are the new way to go.

This August, as part of the city’s annual Summer Streets program, New Yorkers will have the opportunity to slide down a 270-foot water slide, courtesy of Slide the City in Foley Square in Manhattan.

The free program will close down seven miles of Park Avenue and Lafayette Street, extending from the Brooklyn Bridge to Central Park. According to the city’s website, its aim is to celebrate “New York City’s most valuable public space – our streets.”

The event will be from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the consecutive Saturdays August 1, 8, and 15. It will be open for people of all ages. In order to slide down Foley Square, you need to register in advance. Don’t let the opportunity slip away.

Several other activities are planned for the rare absence of vehicles on the street, including a 165′-long, 30′-high zipline on Leonard Street, freestyle soccer games and historical reenactors.

City officials reported more than 300,000 attendees for last year’s pedestrian and biker friendly event.