Wedding wear trends: Tips for how to dress on the big day

A modern slim fit suit is the ultimate luxury for the season.

White dress with pink shoes? Tux or suit?

With endless colors, styles and accessories to choose from, outfitting brides- and grooms-to-be can be overwhelming.

Need some guidance? Here are tips for exploring what’s currently on-trend while still maintaining a personal and appropriate look for the occasion.

Go slim for suits

A modern slim fit suit is the ultimate luxury for the season, according to Michael Anderson, Banana Republic’s Vice President of Men’s Design. “If you’re having a daytime wedding being held outdoors, I would recommend a linen suit in a lighter color, whereas a heaver fabric in a darker hue would lend itself better to a dressier, evening wedding.”

He adds that men are moving away from basic black and exploring more grey, tan and navy suiting.

“These updated colorways allow more flexibility in pairing suits with colored ties and brown shoes for a classic, yet trend-right style,” says Anderson.

Vintage silhouettes and colorful shoes

For dresses, a silhouette with a vintage feel is a popular pick.

“What we are seeing now is definitely shoulders with sleeves — anywhere from a cap, flutter, 3/4 or long sleeve,” says Elise Forest-Rosenblum, director of Pronovias’ flagship store in Midtown. “Jackets are making a big comeback this season [too].”

For the feet, Forest-Rosenblum notes that many brides are opting for shoes with color, including vibrant shades of blue or fuchsia, glitter and metallic.

Discounts and diffusion lines

Wedding attire doesn’t have to eat up your whole budget. Lilliana Vazquez, author of “The Cheap Chica’s Guide to Style,” suggests gown shopping at the end of summer and start of fall for designer discounts and deals.

“Many of the best names in bridal, like Vera Wang and Monique Lhuillier, have diffusion lines for both men and women that cost a fraction,” says Vazquez. “These dresses, suits and tuxes have the same look of the real thing, with signature design features. No one will ever suspect you saved!”

Match the venue

The most important elements when deciding what to wear are the season and location of exchanged vows.

“You don’t wear a tux to an outdoor summer barbecue on the beach or linen pants to a stately ballroom,” says Mitchell. “Venue choice should have just as much influence as time of year.”

Don’t forget your personal style

When deciding what to wear, it’s also important to feel comfortable while standing out from the guests — and even your future spouse.

Lisa Dolan, owner of Savile Row Society, a NYC-based digital personal styling platform, said that if both individuals are wearing suits, it’s best to not match.

“Style is something which defines us. When you are a couple you do not want to lose your identity just because your partner wants to dress the same,” says Dolan. “Let your individual personal style stand out more than ever that day. Take a fashion risk — you already know who you’re going home with.”

And don’t wear something you don’t want to just because it’s tradition, whether that’s a white dress, or a dress at all.

“A gay woman getting married who feels ‘off’ in a dress shouldn’t force herself to wear one,” says Jason Mitchell, author of “Getting Groomed,” a guide to planning same sex weddings. “Rock a great pants suit and be yourself.”