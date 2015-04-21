Where to celebrate Earth Day in NYC

Looking to honor Earth Day? Take your pick.

Looking to honor Earth Day? Take your pick from these events around the city.

Walk a green-themed 5K through Manhattan

Help raise money for year-round environmental programs while touring green sites, including a rooftop farm, green skyscrapers, composting sites and more, during this 5K organized by Earth Day New York. Register in advance at info@earthdayny.org. April 22 at 9:30 a.m., donations based; begins at Union Square, 212-922-0048, earthdayny.org

Explore the Queens Botanical Garden

Families can head to the Queens Botanical Garden for a garden stroll and botanically-themed craft session. April 22, 3:30-5 p.m., free with admission ($4 adult, $3 seniors, $2 students and children over 3); 43-50 Main St., Flushing, 718-886-3800, queensbotanical.org

Eat raw at the Musket Room

For one night only, the Musket Room will offer a 7-course tasting menu of all-raw dishes, served over an energy-conserving candle-lit dinner. Dishes include scallops with fennel, venison tartare and lemon grass custard. April 22, seatings at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., $95/person (wine pairing $70); 265 Elizabeth St., 212-219-0764, musketroom.com

Honor Mother Earth

The ninth annual World Peace Earth Day Celebration will bring together diverse speakers and performers for talks, meditation and live performances. April 23, 6:30-10:30 p.m., $15 in advance/$20 day of, $5 children; St. John’s Lutheran Church, 81 Christopher St., planetheart.org

Buy green at the Javits Center

The Green Festival Expo is back at the Javits Center, showcasing a wide range of vendors, including organic foods, as well as hands-on demos and inspirational speakers. April 24-26. Fri. noon-6 p.m.; Sat. and Sun. 10 a.m.-6 p.m., single-day pass $12, weekend pass $22, 3-day pass $32; 655 W. 34th St., 212-216-2000, greenfestivals.org

Party in a park in Harlem

Harlem Park to Park’s Earth Day festivities include family-friendly activities like arts and crafts, yoga, bike rides and tree planting while raising awareness about such green topics as recycling and green energy use. April 25, noon-4 p.m., FREE. Morningside Park, 114th Street and Morningside Avenue, 917-568-3490, harlemparktopark.org

Plant a tree in the Bronx

Help MillionTreesNYC plant new forest trees and shrubs, raking and seeding and pulling invasive weeds. April 25, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., FREE; Van Cortlandt Park, West 260th Street, 212-360-8733, milliontreesnyc.org

Play with puppets in Staten Island

St. George Day returns with an array of activities for kids and adults including spoken-word performances, giant puppets, food vendors, locally produced art and a dragon parade. April 25, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., FREE; Tompkinsville Park, Victory Boulevard and Bay Street, Staten Island, stgeorgedaysi.com

Bring the kids to a show about protecting the Earth

The Shadow Box Theatre’s “The Earth and Me” combines song, dance and puppetry to teach tots how to live in harmony with Mother Earth. Now through April 30, $10/person; multiple venues, shadowboxtheatre.org