Channel Monet while drinking a glass of merlot.

At art studios across the city, you can hold a paint brush in one hand and a beer or glass of wine in the other while picking up a few painting techniques. No painting experience is required, either, making them beginner-friendly.

Here’s where to find boozy art classes in NYC:

Students can replicate a famous painting from start to finish with the help of a teacher. Upcoming classes cover such paintings as Vincent van Gogh’s “Big Sunflower” and Pablo Picasso’s “The Dream.” Painting Lounge has three studios in the city, but only its midtown and Chelsea locations are BYOB. $50-$65/class; 39 W. 14th St. Suite 401, 40 W. 38th St. 2nd Fl., 212-518-1803

Make personal pieces in themed classes such as Paint Your Pet, learn how to recreate masterpieces like van Gogh’s “Irises” or take home your own painting of iconic images like the Brooklyn Bridge during the studio’s popular two-hour BYOB adult classes. $45-$60/class; 243 W. 72nd St., 212-799-0112

At the BYOB Wine and Painting Party class, offered Thursday evenings, learn painting skills such as color mixing and color blending, brushwork, composition and texture while recreating a painting. All materials are included except the canvas, which can be brought to class or purchased at the studio. $49/class; 145 W. 96th St. Suite 1B, 212-932-8484

“Uncork your creativity” at the studio’s informal BYOB art classes, in which instructors guide students through the completion of a featured painting with names like “Starry Manhattan.” Private events and bachelorette parties are common, too. $50/two-hour class, $60/three-hour class; 246 W. 80th St., Studio 16, 4th fl., 917-509-6613

This franchise catering to BYOB art classes makes its NYC debut this month when it opens a Brooklyn studio. Wine and beer will also be sold, if you come unprepared. $45-$55/class; 288 Smith St., Cobble Hill, 347-987-3178

If BYOB isn’t for you, there’s a new option that pairs drinking with painting opening this month. Muse Paintbar, which has locations throughout the Northeast, will serve beer and wine ($6-$12), as well as tapas ($4-$12), during lessons in which you recreate a featured painting. $35-$45/class; 329 Greenwich St., 646-760-6100