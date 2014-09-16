Oktoberfest: Where to party

Celebrate Oktoberfest at one of these events.

Get in the Oktoberfest spirit through one of these events in New York City, which celebrate beer in all its styles.

Blocktoberfest 2014 | Sept. 20

Celebrate the city’s craft brewery scene at this Clinton Hill block party, hosted by the New York City Brewers Guild and featuring 19 Guild breweries, including newest members Transmitter Brewing, Bridge and Tunnel Brewery, Flagship Brewing, Big Alice Brewing and Grimm Artisanal Ales. Try specialty beers as well as enjoy live music and food truck eats. 1:30-5:30 p.m., general admission $10; Waverly Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and Fulton Street, Newyorkcitybrewersguild.com

Oktoberfest with the New York Mets | Sept. 26

Get to Citi Field early before the Mets take on the Astros and celebrate at the team’s annual Oktoberfest Night. Tickets include access to a pre-game party in the Bullpen Plaza and a limited-edition Mets Oktoberfest Stein. 5:40-7:10 p.m., tickets $40-$50; 123-01 Roosevelt Ave., Mets.com/oktoberfest

Brooklyn Pour | Sept. 27

The Village Voice’s annual Brooklyn Pour craft beer tasting event returns to Skylight One Hanson, with nearly 20 brewers in tow. Sample seasonal, micro and reserve brews from the likes of Bronx Brewery, Harlem Brewing Company and Rockaway Brewing Company and more. 2-6 p.m., tickets $55-$85; 1 Hanson Place, Fort Greene, Villagevoice.com/brooklynpour

The Edible Oktoberfest | Oct. 1

Feast on potato salad, pumpernickel, pretzels, bratwurst and pork belly at this family-style dinner at Brooklyn Brewery presented by Edible Manhattan. The German-style fall feast is prepared by Peck’s and Backyard Cooking Company, with brews from Brooklyn Brewery, naturally. 6-9 p.m., tickets $40; 79 N. 11th St., Williamsburg, Ediblemanhattan.com

Munich on the East River | Oct. 3-5 and Oct. 10-12

Alphabet City Bavarian biergarten Zum Schneider will lure Oktoberfest revelers to this outdoor festival, which will feature German beer, food, music and more under a big tent, just like they do it in Munich. Fridays from 4-10 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays from noon-10 p.m., general admission $25 (includes a stein); Solar One, 23rd Street and the East River, Bit.ly/1pUfMLP

Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival’s Oktoberfest | Oct. 19

Head to indoor-outdoor beer garden Studio Square for this foodie-centric German festival. Bratwurst, sauerkraut, schnitzel and strudel prepared by names like Daniel Boulud, Wolfgang Ban, Eduard Frauneder and Alex Stupak will be paired with a variety of beers. Live music and drinking games will also be on the agenda. 2-5 p.m, tickets $99 through Groupon; 35-33 36th St., Astoria, Nycwff.org