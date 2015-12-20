Winter break NYC: Family-friendly museums and more

Don’t let your children get frozen with boredom during the break.

Winter recess is almost in session, with most NYC students kicking off their break this Thursday until the new year. If you’re looking for something to fill the time off, here are a few cultural institutions that are offering special activities and rates.

New York Transit Museum

The museum’s special holiday break family programming includes opportunities for little ones to design winter vehicles and transportation structures like subway stations, as well as explore its Education Center. Dec. 24, 26, 27, 29, 30-31 from 11:30 a.m.-3:45 p.m., admission $7 adults, $5 children ages 2-17; Boerum Place and Schermerhorn Street, Downtown Brooklyn, 718-694-1600, mta.info/museum

New York-Historical Society

Throughout the school vacation week, the children’s museum will host special programming in conjunction with its model train exhibition “Holiday Express,” including hands-on craft activities, a museum-wide scavenger hunt and story time. Closed Mondays, Christmas, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day; admission $20 adults, $12 students, $6 children ages 5-13; 170 Central Park W., 212-873-3400, nyhistory.org

New York Hall of Science

Kids can get hands-on at the museum this month through its Remake the Holidays programming. Workshops in textiles, metal and glass, paper and plastic will teach visitors how to make origami, wire sculptures, self-watering planters and more. Most workshops are free with admission. Dec. 27-30 between noon-4 p.m., admission $15 adults, $12 children ages 2-17; 47-01 111th St., Corona, 718-699-0005, nysci.org

Children’s Museum of Manhattan

Drop in during the museum’s Winter Recess Wonderland, and you can find such activities as a creating a 3D holiday window display, an interactive musical performance with the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Jose Obando, holiday decoration and noisemaker workshops, costume-making and more. Dec. 28-Jan. 3, admission $12; 212 W. 83rd St., 212-721-1223, cmom.org

Botanic gardens

Take advantage of the unseasonably warm weather and enjoy some of the city’s botanic gardens on the house, with free admission weekdays from December to February at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden and November through March at the Queens Botanical Garden. Both are closed Christmas and New Year’s Day. Brooklyn Botanic Garden, 990 Washington Ave., Prospect Heights, 718-623-7200, bbg.org; Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main St., Flushing, 718-886-3800, queensbotanical.org