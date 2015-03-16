Which NYC lady should be on the new $20 bill?

Betty Friedan? Alice Paul? Rosa Parks? Which American woman will be on our currency?

You $20 bills may soon become collectibles.

A new campaign, Women on 20s, aims to put an American woman on the $20 bill, replacing President Andrew Jackson from his cash spot.

Aside from Susan B. Anthony and Sacagawea and their iconic, albeit rare coins, American currency doesn’t feature any women or people of color.

While Andrew Jackson has been on the front side of a $20 since 1928, Women on 20s believes that his actions as president including the “Indian Removal Act of 1830” no longer reflect values Americans should pass on through currency.

Women on 20s has compiled a list of prominent American women, from Sojourner Truth to Margaret Sanger to Harriet Tubman to Betty Friedan, allowing the Internet to vote for whom they would like to see on future currency. The group aims to convince President Obama that women belong on paper currency, hopefully by 2020 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of a woman’s right to vote.

While we’re not against the choices Women on 20s has given us for future currency, there are a few NYC women we’d love to see on the $20 bill:

-Chirlane McCray, wife of Mayor Bill de Blasio, writer and awesome New York lady

-Dorothy Parker, perhaps the wittiest New Yorker to ever walk Manhattan

-Emily Warren Roebling, builder of the Brooklyn Bridge in the 19th Century

-Zora Neale Hurston, Harlem Renaissance writer extraordinaire

-Barbra Streisand, because she’d make the bill sing

-Anna Wintour, in case you weren’t sure if you should shell out cash for those new Loubies…