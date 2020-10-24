Cuomo endorses Seawright for re-election to Manhattan Assembly seat | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Governor Andrew Cuomo endorsed Manhattan Assemblywoman Rebecca Seawright for re-election and strongly urged voters in her district to choose her on the “Rise and Unite” ballot line in the November general election.

Seawright was first elected to represent the Upper East Side, Yorkville, and Roosevelt Island in 2014. The lifelong Democrat is seeking re-election to the New York State Assembly on the ‘Rise and Unite” party ballot line in the Nov. 3 general election. Early voting began on Oct. 24.

“Assemblywoman Rebecca Seawright is a proven fighter for her community and a leading champion of women’s rights and progressive values in the New York State Assembly.” said Cuomo. “We especially need Rebecca’s independent voice, enduring determination and unyielding commitment to her constituents on the Upper East Side, Yorkville and Roosevelt Island during these challenging times. Rebecca is an invaluable partner with a proven track record of outstanding service to New Yorkers.”

Cuomo praised Seawright’s legislative efforts to require insurance companies to pay for 3D mammograms, vital to early detection of breast cancer. The governor noted that Seawright also served as the primary sponsor in the Assembly for the passage of the Equal Rights Amendment to the State Constitution and worked to codify Roe v. Wade protections.

“With superb decisiveness and compassion, Governor Cuomo is expertly guiding New York through a public health and economic crisis horribly mismanaged by President Donald Trump,” Seawright said. “I am deeply honored to have his endorsement, and I am grateful for his recognition and support.”

A filing error in May caused Seawright to be left off the Democratic primary the following month in June, and as a result, the Democratic Party was unable to have a candidate on the November ballot. She was able, however, to secure the “Rise and Unite” ballot line in the November election.