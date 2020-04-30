Arsonist still at large month after setting deadly blaze on 2 train in Manhattan

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

More than a month later, detectives are still looking for the arsonist who torched a train at a Manhattan subway station, sparking a fire that claimed the motorman’s life.

The NYPD released on Wednesday night a new picture of the suspect wanted for the deadly blaze that occurred at 3:14 a.m. on March 27 inside the 110th Street station on the 2 line, located in the vicinity of West 110th Street and Lenox Avenue.

The blaze killed Garret Goble, 36, of East 53rd Street in Brooklyn, who operated the train but was later found by firefighters lying on the tracks outside the burning car. He was pronounced dead a short time later at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Goble’s death was also ruled a homicide, police announced on April 30.

MTA officials said that the fire began inside the second front car of the 2 train that had emanated out of Flatbush, Brooklyn at 2:15 a.m. on March 27. Upon pulling into the 110th Street station, the passengers on board were quickly removed by personnel.

Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters found three men and a woman inside the station suffering from smoke inhalation. Paramedics rushed them to Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital in stable condition.

The inferno caused significant damage to the train cars as well as the station. The 110th Street stop wound up being closed for 10 days to repair the damage.

Police said the photo released on April 29 shows the suspect exiting the 110th Street-Lenox Avenue station moments after the blaze broke out.

The MTA and the NYPD Crime Stoppers hotline are offering rewards worth a combined $52,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the arsonist.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.