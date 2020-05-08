Backstabber sought for assaulting man during East Harlem argument

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police need the public’s help in tracking down the suspect who stabbed a man in the back during a recent dispute on an East Harlem street corner.

The NYPD released on May 7 a security camera photo of the assailant sought for the March 24 attack, which occurred at 10:15 p.m. at the corner of East 111th Street and Lexington Avenue.

Law enforcement sources said the perpetrator got into a verbal argument with the 37-year-old male victim. Seconds later, the suspect pulled out a knife and plunged it twice into the victim’s lower back.

Following the violence, the attacker fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 23rd Precinct responded to the incident. Paramedics brought the victim to Mt. Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital in stable condition.

The NYPD did not provide a physical description of the suspect, shown in the photo inside a nearby grocery store.

Anyone with information regarding the perpetrator’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.