Bigot who hurled anti-Asian slurs at Manhattan subway rider caught on camera

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops need the public’s help in finding a hateful commuter who hurled anti-Asian remarks at a train rider in Manhattan, then attempted to smack her cellphone away when the victim tried to record it.

Police released on Sunday images of the suspect behind the incident, which occurred at 7:45 a.m. on May 15 on board a Brooklyn-bound F train near the Delancey Street station on the Lower East Side.

According to law enforcement sources, the bigoted rider approached the victim and uttered anti-Asian statements toward her. The victim then pulled out her cellphone camera and began recording the tirade.

Realizing that she was on camera, cops said, the suspect began striking the victim’s phone repeatedly. You can see this in video footage the NYPD released on May 17.

Moments later, authorities said, another passenger on the train intervened. The victim departed the F train at the East Broadway stop, while the suspect remained on board before fleeing later.

The incident was reported to the 7th Precinct and NYPD Transit Bureau 4. The victim was not physically injured.

Police described the suspect as a black woman between 40 and 45 years of age who was last seeing wearing a black mask over her face, a black jacket and a gray shirt.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.