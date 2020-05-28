Arrests, scuffles with cops break out during Manhattan protest over George Floyd’s death

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A major protest is underway at this hour in Manhattan as civil rights activists march against this week’s police-involved death in Minnesota of George Floyd.

At least five arrests have already been made during the demonstration, which began at about 3 p.m. on May 28 in Union Square. According to sources, the marchers are now heading toward City Hall in Lower Manhattan.

WABC-TV reported that marchers with Black Lives Matter scuffled with cops and threw bottles. An officer suffered a minor injury after someone threw a trash can at them.

It’s believed several hundred individuals are involved in the protest, and as many as 20 arrests have already been made.

The protest comes days after the death of Floyd, a Minneapolis man who succumbed to injuries after being choked by a Minnesota police officer who placed his knee on his neck during an incident caught on video.

Four officers involved in the deadly episode were fired, but charges against them have yet to be filed.

Floyd’s death triggered days of protests and rioting in the Minneapolis area, as activists demanded justice.

This is a developing story; an amNY reporter is at the scene. Check with amNY.com later for further updates.