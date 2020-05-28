Quantcast
FacebookTwitterEmail
ManhattanNationPolice & FireThe Villager

Arrests, scuffles with cops break out during Manhattan protest over George Floyd’s death

amNewYork
29 mins ago
Several hundred protestors jammed Union Square and then tried to stop traffic on several streets in the area in anger against police in Minneapolis who had a man died in their custody. A young woman is arrested . (Photo by Todd Maisel)

A major protest is underway at this hour in Manhattan as civil rights activists march against this week’s police-involved death in Minnesota of George Floyd.

At least five arrests have already been made during the demonstration, which began at about 3 p.m. on May 28 in Union Square. According to sources, the marchers are now heading toward City Hall in Lower Manhattan.

WABC-TV reported that marchers with Black Lives Matter scuffled with cops and threw bottles. An officer suffered a minor injury after someone threw a trash can at them.

It’s believed several hundred individuals are involved in the protest, and as many as 20 arrests have already been made. 

The protest comes days after the death of Floyd, a Minneapolis man who succumbed to injuries after being choked by a Minnesota police officer who placed his knee on his neck during an incident caught on video.

Four officers involved in the deadly episode were fired, but charges against them have yet to be filed.

Floyd’s death triggered days of protests and rioting in the Minneapolis area, as activists demanded justice.

This is a developing story; an amNY reporter is at the scene. Check with amNY.com later for further updates.

Several hundred protestors tried to stop traffic on several streets in the area in anger. (Photo by Todd Maisel)
A young man is angry after being arrested. (Photo by Todd Maisel)
Several hundred protestors jammed Union Square and then tried to stop traffic on several streets in the area in anger against police in Minneapolis who had a man, George Floyd, die in their custody . (Photo by Todd Maisel)
Protestor holds up sign as some are arrested. (Photo by Todd Maisel)
Protestor is arrested. (Photo by Todd Maisel)
Protestor in paddy wagon after being arrested on 6th Avenue. (Photo by Todd Maisel)

You may also like

AMNY Newsletter

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help.