Brick facade collapse crushes and damages cars on Manhattan’s east side

Hundreds of pounds of masonry brick separate from a fourth-floor roof facade of 205 East 38th Street, crushing one car, and damaging several other vehicles, police said.

One person suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. Officials said several pedestrians were lucky to have escaped without injury.

One resident, who wouldn’t give his name and lives off the corner, said he heard the brick tumble down.

“It sounded like an earthquake at first, then, dust and it settled – thank god nobody was under it,” he said.

When the dust settled, a Cadillac was crushed, a work truck and another car were damaged.

Officials say the building is mostly used as a parking garage, though officials will now seal off the building until the facade is secured from further collapse. Officials say the brickwork covers a second layer of concrete and did not seem to be in danger at this time.

Building Department officials did not comment at this time but expected to update the status of the building soon. In the meantime, police blocked both ends of East 38th Street from Second to Third Avenue from traffic and pedestrians.