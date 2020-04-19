Burglar targets newsstand, worker’s booth at Times Square subway station

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

These days, the Times Square-42nd Street subway station isn’t nearly as filled with commuters as before the coronavirus pandemic. But one man keeps frequenting the Midtown station for all the wrong reasons, police reported this weekend.

The NYPD needs the public’s help in finding a burglar who broke into a newsstand and an MTA worker’s booth at the subway hub twice this month, stealing assorted property.

Law enforcement sources said the first caper took place at 3 a.m. on April 4, when the thief broke into a newsstand on the uptown platform on the N/Q/R lines.

Cops said he pried open a security gate, then got into the newsstand and removed an unknown amount of cold medicine, beverages and headphones. He then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The second burglary took place sometime between 1 p.m. April 14 and 6 a.m. April 15. That’s when the burglar got inside a closed MTA worker’s booth on the 7 train platform at the Times Square stop.

After getting into the booth, authorities said, the burglar removed a vest, hat and keys.

The NYPD did not provide a physical description of the burglar, who’s shown in a photo released on Saturday night.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.